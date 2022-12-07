Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan speedster Sikandar Bakht has questioned why big-hitting batsman Haider Ali is being picked in the national team despite not having performed at all.

This comes after the 22-year-old was included in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, but failed to impress during the tournament.

Haider was given two opportunities to prove his worth, but only scored two runs at an average of one and a strike-rate of 40.

“I am surprised to see him in the team despite no performance,” Bakht was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently taking on England in a three-Test series, but Haider hasn’t been selected.

They lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to level the series in the second Test, which starts on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

