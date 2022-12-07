Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing short of extraordinary.
The 28-year-old scored a sensational century in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, making 136 runs off 168 balls.
It marks a welcome return to form for him, especially after he endured a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.
In the seven matches he played, Azam amassed 124 runs at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Given his ability to rekindle his form in such quick time, Sehwag acknowledged that the Pakistan skipper is a special talent.
“He has been extraordinary,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Unfortunately for Azam, his hundred didn’t stop Pakistan from losing the first Test by 74 runs.
The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
