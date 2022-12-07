Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The 28-year-old scored a sensational century in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, making 136 runs off 168 balls.

It marks a welcome return to form for him, especially after he endured a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

In the seven matches he played, Azam amassed 124 runs at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Given his ability to rekindle his form in such quick time, Sehwag acknowledged that the Pakistan skipper is a special talent.

“He has been extraordinary,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Unfortunately for Azam, his hundred didn’t stop Pakistan from losing the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Picked for what reason, Sikandar Bakht on Pakistan player who hasn’t performed at all

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48134 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300288 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6852 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8555 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3044 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2407 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...