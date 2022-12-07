Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting said Babar Azam has led the way for Pakistan in the last couple of years.

The 28-year-old, who leads the men in green in all three formats, has been the team’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats.

“He’s pretty much led the way for that Pakistan team for the last couple of years,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

Most recently, Azam featured in the T20 World Cup, but wasn’t at his best as he mustered 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Even though Azam endured a disappointing campaign personally, Pakistan still managed to reach the final, where they lost to England.

He regained his form in the first Test against England as he scored a sensational 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to bounce back in the second match, which begins on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

