Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah called England pace maestro James Anderson a legend of the game.

The duo are facing off against each other in the ongoing three-Test series.

In the first Test, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs, Naseem took a total of five wickets, while Anderson also claimed five wickets.

With the first Test done and dusted, the 19-year-old is excited about going up against the most successful fast bowler in Test history in the remaining two games.

“He is a legend,” the teenager was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test begins on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

