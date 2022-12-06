Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Sikandar Bakht has questioned what contributions captain Babar Azam has made lately.

Many people expected the 28-year-old to shine in the T20 World Cup and lead by example with the bat.

However, he fell well short of expectations as he could only muster 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

With Azam’s form being a major cause for concern, Bakht said the coaching staff need to think about what to do with him.

“What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what’s his contribution? Pakistan has nothing to do with your ranking until you win matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in a three-Test series against England and rediscovered his form in the first Test in Rawalpindi as he scored a sensational 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test begins on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

