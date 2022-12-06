Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed said fellow Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been extremely “charismatic” when he has the ball in his hand.

Rauf has become one of Pakistan’s go-to bowlers in limited overs cricket, but made his Test debut in the first Test against England.

The 29-year-old is in the side since pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is out of action for the foreseeable future with a knee injury.

Having come a long way in such little time, Aaqib is impressed with what Rauf has achieved thus far.

“Haris Rauf has shown very charismatic bowling so far,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the first Test against England, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs, Rauf took one wicket in the first innings and didn’t bowl in the second due to a quad injury.

He has been ruled out of the second Test in Multan, which begins on Friday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: A sense of calmness similar to Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag on Pakistan batsman who is a cool customer

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1671 ( 63.25 % ) He is ok! 619 ( 23.43 % ) He is overrated! 352 ( 13.32 % )

Like this: Like Loading...