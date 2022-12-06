Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
England head coach Brendon McCullum said he knows Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi pretty well.
Unfortunately, the 22-year-old won’t be taking part in the three-Test series as he is recovering from a knee injury.
Afridi hurt his knee during the T20 World Cup final against England, which the men in green lost by five wickets.
“I know him pretty well,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.
The second Test starts on Friday in Multan.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
