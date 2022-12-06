Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan star Naseem Shah said England fast bowler James Anderson “is one of the best” as he “knows everything about bowling”.

Anderson holds the record for the most Test wickets taken by a pace bowler in Test cricket.

He took five wickets in the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, which included four wickets in the second innings.

“He knows everything about bowling, having played everywhere in the world, so he is one of the best,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

