Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said if someone is doing nothing, they should watch Pakistan captain Babar Azam bat as they won’t be bored at all.

Azam regained his form in the bat in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he hit a brilliant 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

The 28-year-old was coming into the series under some pressure as he had failed to perform in the T20 World Cup, where he amassed 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

“If you’re doing nothing, just watch Babar Azam, and you won’t get bored,” Bhogle said in a video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England is tightly poised as Pakistan need 263 runs to win on the final day.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Score runs everywhere, Glenn Maxwell on Pakistan batsman who plays with pure elegance

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48130 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300284 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6852 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8554 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2407 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...