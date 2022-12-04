Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia big-hitter Glenn Maxwell said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is incredibly classy and elegant, and scores runs everywhere.

These attributes have made him one of the most popular batsmen in the world and among the most watchable too.

The 28-year-old recently captained the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he amassed 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Even though he wasn’t at his best, Pakistan still got to the final, where they succumbed to a five-wicket loss at the hands of England.

While Azam wasn’t able to perform the way he would have liked, Maxwell pointed out that he has been getting the job done for his country time and time again over the last few years.

“Classy, elegant, scores runs everywhere,” he said in a a video released by Fox Cricket.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their three-Test series against England.

In the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi, he did well with the bat in the first innings as he scored a superb 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

