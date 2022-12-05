Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan quick Aaqib Javed said other teams face sleepless nights because of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

The pace duo have become regular faces in Pakistan’s squads. Naseem initially featured in Test cricket, but has started to be utilised more often in limited overs cricket.

Rauf was the complete opposite as he was a white-ball bowler to start with, but made his Test debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi.

He took one wicket in the first innings, but didn’t bowl in the second.

As for Naseem, he claimed three wickets in the first innings and two in the second.

“The presence of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf is enough to make the rival teams sleepless,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan need 263 more runs to win the first Test on the final day.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: You won’t get bored watching him, Harsha Bhogle on Pakistan player who commands attention

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1272 ( 68.91 % ) He is ok! 407 ( 22.05 % ) He is overrated! 167 ( 9.05 % )

Like this: Like Loading...