Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England head coach Brendon McCullum said Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “wonderful bowler”.

His comments came prior to the ongoing three-Test series, which Afridi will miss due to a knee injury.

The 22-year-old injured his knee in the T20 World Cup final against England and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.

Despite not playing in the Test series, McCullum praised Afridi for his outstanding performances with the ball.

“He’s a wonderful bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

