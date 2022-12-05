Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Sikandar Bakht said how can a player like Haider Ali be given so much priority, but still have zero performances.

Haider, a bright power-hitting prospect, has been given chance after chance to cement a spot for himself in the T20I team, but has not been able to score runs consistently.

He was recently picked for the 2022 T20 World Cup, but scored two runs in two matches.

“I mean, how can a player be given so much priority with zero performance?” Bakht was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series on home soil, which started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan are 263 runs away from victory heading into the final day.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

