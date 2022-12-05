Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former fast bowler Sikandar Bakht wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to resign immediately.

Explaining why, the 65-year-old specifically highlighted the men in green’s one-run loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.

He noted that such a result was unacceptable and that new management is needed.

“PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan managed to make it to the T20 World Cup final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

Currently, they are facing the same opposition in a three-Test series on home soil.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

