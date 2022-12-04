Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said the secret to Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s consistency is his “right technique”.

Azam has led from the front on numerous occasions and in all three formats as well.

Currently, he is captaining Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, where he scored a sensational hundred in ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi.

The 28-year-old made 136 runs off 168 balls, which included 19 boundaries and a six.

For Azam, this innings will be a great relief, especially considering he failed to live up to expectations in the T20 World Cup.

He mustered 124 runs in seven matches during the ICC event at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

“Babar has been very consistent because he has got the right technique,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

