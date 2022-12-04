Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Legendary Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz has questioned how bowlers today are getting tired so easily.
He noted that back in his playing days, he and former captain Imran Khan used to bowl 50 overs each in a Test match.
That would almost never happen nowadays as teams have to keep a close eye on players’ workloads.
“In our time, we played for 15 years. I and Imran were there while the majority were spinners. We used to bowl 50 overs each in a Test match. Now we see bowlers getting tired,” Nawaz told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan are now competing in a three-Test series against England, with the first Test having started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
