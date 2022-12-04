Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz has questioned how bowlers today are getting tired so easily.

He noted that back in his playing days, he and former captain Imran Khan used to bowl 50 overs each in a Test match.

That would almost never happen nowadays as teams have to keep a close eye on players’ workloads.

“In our time, we played for 15 years. I and Imran were there while the majority were spinners. We used to bowl 50 overs each in a Test match. Now we see bowlers getting tired,” Nawaz told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now competing in a three-Test series against England, with the first Test having started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of Pakistan’s best all-format players, Agha Salman on down to earth consistent run-scorer

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28553 ( 19.27 % ) Waqar Younis 2921 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8627 ( 5.82 % ) Shahid Afridi 40832 ( 27.55 % ) Imran Khan 29120 ( 19.65 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3177 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3206 ( 2.16 % ) Hanif Mohammad 545 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5298 ( 3.58 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3261 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9039 ( 6.1 % ) Saeed Anwar 10483 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1117 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2015 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...