Australia captain Aaron Finch conceded that it sometimes feels like Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has “got you on a string at all times” given the way he “can dominate the game”.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the best batsmen in the world across all three formats.

He has shattered numerous records and continues to impress time and time again, whether on home soil or in foreign conditions.

“Someone who can dominate the game and almost feels like he’s got you on a string at all times,” Finch said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Azam played in the T20 World Cup, where he had a dismal time with the bat as he mustered 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite his disappointing campaign, the men in green were able to get all the way to the final.

However, they fell short of being crowned champions and lifting the trophy as England defeated them by five wickets.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, which started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

He scored a sensational 136 off 168 balls, which included 19 boundaries and a six, in the first innings.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

