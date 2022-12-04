Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Pakistan brought fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi back too early.

Afridi had been recovering from a knee ligament injury, but returned to play in the T20 World Cup.

He took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

The 22-year-old looked to be back at his very best, but disaster struck in the final against England as he had to leave the field after injuring his knee again.

Now, Pakistan face the prospect of being without Afridi for quite some time as it remains unclear how long he will take to make a full recovery.

Shastri questioned if all this could have been avoided had the talented speedster not been rushed back in the first place.

“He has been brought back a little too early,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against England, which began on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

