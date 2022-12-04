Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Agha Salman has lavished praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is one of Pakistan’s best all-format players.
Rizwan has excelled with the bat throughout the year, especially in T20 Internationals.
He features prominently in all threes forms of the game as he is the country’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.
“Definitely he’s our senior player and one of the best players of Pakistan across all the formats,” Salman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is currently representing Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, which began on Thursday in Rawalpindi.
In the first innings, he scored 29 runs before being dismissed by James Anderson.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
