Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sri Lanka icon Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan captain Babar Azam never looks rattled when batting, regardless of whether he is playing Test cricket, ODIs or a T20 International.

Jayawardene noted that this is the case since the 28-year-old has the incredible ability to adapt to any situation he finds himself in.

This comes after Azam scored a brilliant 136 off 168 balls, which included 19 boundaries and a six, in the ongoing first Test against England in Rawalpindi.

His knock is sure to settle some concerns about his form as he only managed to muster 124 runs in seven matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

“He’s not rattled at any time, whether he plays T20Is, ODIs or Tests, he adjusts quite brilliantly,” the former Sri Lanka skipper told The ICC Review.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Like a sacred cow, Mohammad Hafeez on one area people seem afraid to criticise Pakistan captain Babar Azam about

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48130 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300282 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6852 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8554 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2407 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...