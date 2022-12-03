Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Babar Azam’s captaincy is like a “sacred cow” that cannot be criticised.

He noted that he has spotted numerous problems in the way the 28-year-old is leading the team, but everyone seems afraid to bring up these issues.

Hafeez pointed out that this will not be beneficial for Azam or the Pakistan team as they need to constantly learn and develop.

“Babar Azam’s captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. We see flaws in Babar’s captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32, he will learn,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their three-Test series against England, which began on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

