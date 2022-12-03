Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is putting his side in “deep, deep trouble” by not scoring runs.

Azam has consistently made big scores for the men in green across all formats, but had a disappointing campaign in the recent T20 World Cup.

He only managed to make 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Since he opens the batting with Mohammad Rizwan, he is expected to score runs and set a solid foundation for the other batsmen to build on.

By getting out early, it puts pressure on the middle order, which has been shaky over the years, to perform.

“You are putting your team in deep, deep trouble,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Even though Azam was nowhere near his best with the bat, his side still managed to make it to the T20 World Cup final, where they were defeated by England.

Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series on home soil, with the first match having started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: A lot depends on them, Shoaib Akhtar on two key players in the Pakistan team

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1442 ( 80.24 % ) No! 355 ( 19.76 % )

Like this: Like Loading...