Ex-Pakistan seamer Sikandar Bakht believes power-hitter Haider Ali has continued to be picked in the team because of “someone’s influence”.

While he didn’t identify anyone in particular, he acknowledged that it is strange the 22-year-old is still being given opportunities to play international cricket when he hasn’t delivered any memorable performances as of late.

In the T20 World Cup, the 22-year-old had a campaign to forget as he mustered two runs in two matches.

“I think he is playing on someone’s influence,” Bakht was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-Test series against England, which got underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

