Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said a lot depends on captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan when it comes to Pakistan’s performance.

The duo have been the team’s most consistent run-scorers in all three formats.

In the recent T20 World Cup, neither of them were in good form, but they both starred in the semi-final against New Zealand to help the men in green advance to the final, where they lost to England.

“A lot depends on Babar and Rizwan,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading his side in a three-Test series against England, which got underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

