Former Pakistan quick Sarfraz Nawaz said the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cricket boards are allowing match-fixing to spread in T20 cricket as they “don’t want to interfere”.

He noted that the problem has become prominent in T20 tournaments and can’t be stopped due to the large sums of money involved.

He added that with more and more international players featuring in such competitions, “it all ends with match-fixing”.

“Fixing can’t be stopped, especially in T20s. T20 cricket is all about fixing and ICC, cricket boards don’t want to interfere and let it spread. There are now T20 leagues where they are calling international players. It all ends with match-fixing,” Sarfraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are currently playing a three-Test series against England, with the first Test having begun on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

