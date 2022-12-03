Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has a sneaking feeling that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi was not fully fit when he returned to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Afridi made his comeback in the tournament after spending months on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury.

While he managed to get through a majority of the tournament without any issues, he hurt his knee again in the final against England, which the men in green lost by five wickets.

Now potentially facing another long layoff, Shastri believes that Afridi played through a lot of pain throughout the T20 World Cup.

“One thing is clear to me, that he is hurting. In the sense of hurting, I mean physically. I don’t think he is fully fit,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

It remains to be seen how long the 22-year-old will take to recover, but he was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing three-Test series against England.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

