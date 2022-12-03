Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan pace bowler Sikandar Bakht said head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf should resign right away.

He noted that this stems from Pakistan’s embarrassing one-run loss to Zimbabwe in the recent T20 World Cup.

Even though the men in green managed to make it to the final, where they lost to England, Bakht said the team are in need of new coaching staff.

“Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series, with the first match having gotten underway in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

