Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has questioned how it is possible that the batsmen in the team are struggling to read different types of variations.

He was specifically pointing out the team’s batting woes against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the Asia Cup, where the men in green seemed to have no answers against spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Hasaranga finished with figures of 3-21 in that match, which Sri Lanka won by five wickets.

Salman was fuming with the Pakistan batsmen, noting that they played so much tape ball cricket when they were younger. With all this experience, they should be able to have no problem combating any variations used by Hasaranga or any other bowler.

“All their lives they have played tape ball cricket. How can they not read Hasaranga’s variations from the finger?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a three-Test series against England, which started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

