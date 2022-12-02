Image courtesy of: Unsplash

England head coach Brendon McCullum acknowledged that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become a “fine leader”.

Despite being only 22 years old, Afridi is the pace spearhead across all three formats and regularly leads by example as he takes early wickets and puts pressure on the opposition batsmen.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, he won’t be in action during their three-Test series against England as he is nursing a knee injury.

He suffered the injury during the T20 World Cup final against England, which the men in green lost by five wickets.

“He’s turned into a fine leader for Pakistani cricket,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

