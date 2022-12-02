Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told young up-and-coming power-hitter Mohammad Haris that he played brilliantly during the T20 World Cup.

Haris was given an opportunity to shine in the global tournament after top order batsman Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the competition with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old grabbed his opportunity with both hands and wowed everyone with his incredible big-hitting capabilities.

He smashed 28 runs off 11 balls against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 deliveries against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 balls in the semi-final against New Zealand.

In the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, he scored 8 runs.

Overall, Haris scored 97 runs in four matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike-rate of 144.77.

“Haris, you have played brilliantly,” Azam said in a team video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-Test series against England, which Haris wasn’t picked for.

The first Test began on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

