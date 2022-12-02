Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he doesn’t want people to think he is not trying to get back to his best.
The 22-year-old made his comeback in the T20 World Cup after spending a few months on the sidelines with a knee injury.
In the seven matches he played, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.
Even though some questioned whether Afridi was fully fit, the reigning ICC Cricketer of the Year made it clear that he tries to give it 100 percent effort every time he steps out onto the field.
“I am trying to give my 100%,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
Pakistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe. However, they turned their fortunes around in stunning fashion as they won their next three games – against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh – to qualify for the semi-finals.
They ended up beating New Zealand in the semis, but lost to England by five wickets in the final.
Afridi ended up injuring his knee again in the final and could be out of action for a long time.
He was not picked for Pakistan’s three-Test series against England, which started on Thursday in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
ALSO CHECK OUT: Possesses great skill, Mohammad Wasim confident Pakistan bowler will be a big hit