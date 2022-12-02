Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal is no longer part of the Peshawar Zalmi and will put his name forward in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft after leaving the team.

Akmal has been with the side since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2016, but in PSL 7 this year, he scored 152 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 58, at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 138.18.

Having parted ways with the franchise, the 40-year-old is looking forward to the draft as he wants to see if another team picks him to represent them.

“I am not part of Peshawar Zalmi anymore. Head coach Daren Sammy told me Peshawar Zalmi will not retain me for PSL 8. I will be available for selection in the draft. Let’s see which franchise picks me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017 and was, unsurprisingly, not selected for Pakistan’s three-Test series against England.

PSL 8 will be held from February to March 2023.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

