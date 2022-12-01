Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram blasted former captain Saleem Malik for treating him like a slave and making him clean his shoes and clothes.

Wasim made the shocking allegation in his new book “Sultan” and recalled the incident taking place when Pakistan toured New Zealand.

“During [the] New Zealand tour Saleem Malik ordered me to clean his shoes and clothes,” Akram wrote as quoted by Samaa. “Saleem Malik thought I was his slave.”

In response, Malik said all Wasim had to do was put the clothes in the washing machine.

He also made it clear that he will get an answer about why the Sultan of Swing has mentioned this.

“I was trying to call him but he did not answer. I will ask him what was the reason for writing what he did,” he said. “It’s not as if he was washing it by hand.

“If I was narrow-minded, I would not have given him the chance to bowl.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are getting ready to face England in a three-Test series that starts in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

