Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence for the three-Test series against England will hurt the team.

Afridi was ruled out of the series as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup final against England.

It remains to be seen how long it will take the 22-year-old to get back to full fitness, but in the meantime, Rauf acknowledged that he and the rest of the bowlers will have to step up and make their presence felt.

“Shaheen’s absence will hurt Pakistan’s bowling attack,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “However, the rest of the bowlers are also confident ahead of the series.”

The first Test began on Thursday in Rawalpindi, with Rauf making his Test debut and taking his maiden wicket, which was that of England opener Zak Crawley, who made 122.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: See ya later Peshawar Zalmi, senior Pakistan player declares for PSL 8 draft after leaving team

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1605 ( 62.55 % ) He is ok! 610 ( 23.77 % ) He is overrated! 351 ( 13.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...