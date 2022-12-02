Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr possesses great skill.

His comments come ahead of the England Test series, which the rising star has been picked for.

The 21-year-old has started playing white-ball cricket more regularly and recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan made it to the final.

In the six games he played, he snapped up eight wickets at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.29.

As for his first-class career to date, the talented quick has participated in seven games and taken 20 wickets at an average of 24.85.

Even though he has not played a lot of first-class cricket, the chief selector has full faith in the youngster’s abilities.

“There is no doubt about the skills of Mohammad Wasim Jnr,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The three Tests between Pakistan and England got underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi. However, Wasim Jnr was not included in the playing XI.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

