Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Ali expressed his joy and gratitude after making his international debut in the first Test against England on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The 30-year-old was picked on the basis of his form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he took 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

On the opening day, he took maiden Test wicket as he trapped Ollie Pope lbw for 108, which came off 104 balls and included 14 boundaries.

“I can’t express my happiness in words. I’m speechless at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Hard work always pays off, and that is what I have always believed in.”

England ended day one on an unbelievable 506/4 off 75 overs at a jaw-dropping run rate of 6.74.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

