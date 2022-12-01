Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed said he has no problems with his fitness and is capable of playing cricket throughout the year.

Iftikhar recently represented the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he scored 114 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 22.80 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

He also took one wicket at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 7.30.

“Due to hard work and training, I can play cricket continuously throughout the year, as it is my profession and I do not face any fitness problems,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Since he was not picked for Pakistan’s three-Test series against England, the 32-year-old is playing for the Bangla Tiger in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

In the three games he has featured in, he has amassed 189 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 94.50 and a strike-rate of 255.40.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: I took responsibility when Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured, Pakistan fast bowler ready to step up again against England

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 0 ( 0 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...