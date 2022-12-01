Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said he “took responsibility” when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Afridi suffered a knee injury during that series and re-injured the same knee during the T20 World Cup final against England.

With Pakistan now facing England in a three-Test series, Naseem is ready to step up to the mark once again and show what he can do.

“Shaheen was also injured in Sri Lanka (in July) so even then I took responsibility and I am again ready for that. When your best bowler gets injured it makes a big difference, so we have to take that responsibility, use the new ball well,” the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

