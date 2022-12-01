Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf said he and the team knows that England like to play aggressive cricket and are prepared to counter that in the three-Test series.

Rauf is likely to make his Test debut in the first Test in Rawalpindi as Pakistan are without their pace leader Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi injured his knee in the T20 World Cup final and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

With the plans in place on how to tackle England’s attacking approach, Rauf is ready for the battle to begin.

“We know that England likes to play aggressive cricket, and we are preparing accordingly in order to tackle it during the series,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: What fitness problems, Pakistan power-hitter says he can play cricket all year

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1587 ( 62.33 % ) He is ok! 608 ( 23.88 % ) He is overrated! 351 ( 13.79 % )

Like this: Like Loading...