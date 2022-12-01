Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England head coach Brendon McCullum said losing left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi for the three-Test series is a “big loss” for Pakistan.

Afridi was not selected for the series as he is recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup final.

In 2022, the 22-year-old has taken 13 wickets in four Tests at an average of 31.30.

However, prior to his injury, he looked in magnificent form in the T20 World Cup as he claimed 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

Knowing how deadly Afridi can be, McCullum admitted that Pakistan will miss him during the Test series.

“Shaheen’s obviously a big loss,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be held in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: We know what England’s plans are, fast bowler says Pakistan are prepared

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48127 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300280 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6851 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8553 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2405 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...