Pakistan pace ace Mohammad Ali said he really likes the raw aggression and pace that Shoaib Akhtar bowled with.

Akhtar is one of the most dangerous bowlers the sport has ever seen as he had lethal bouncers, toe-crushing yorkers and bowled with serious speed.

In fact, he still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

“I liked Shoaib Akhtar because of his aggression, pace, and attitude towards the game,” Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 30-year-old has been picked for Pakistan’s Test series against England, where he could make his international debut.

He has been in excellent form for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has taken 24 wickets in six matches at an average of 25.54.

Pakistan and England will play three Tests, with the first one taking place in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

