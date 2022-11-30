Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi said he is ready to play for any team in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi last represented the Quetta Gladiators but seemingly ended his PSL career due to chronic back pain.

However, a return could be on the cards for the 42-year-old in PSL 8, depending on whether any franchise decides to sign the former captain.

“I have no idea where will I go. If a franchise offers, I will surely go along. I will work as it’s about Pakistan,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

PSL 8 will be held from February to March 2023.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be preparing to take on England in a three-Test series from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

