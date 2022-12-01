Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said middle order batsman Fawad Alam is a fighter and backed him to return stronger than before.

His confidence in Fawad comes after the 37-year-old was dropped for the upcoming three-Test series against England.

He has not been at his best with the bat in Test cricket throughout 2022 as he made 33 runs in three Tests against Australia in March at an average of 8.25.

Fawad followed that up with 25 runs in one Test against Sri Lanka at an average of 12.50.

The senior batsman regained his form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he amassed 706 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 64.18.

“Fawad Alam is a fighter. He displayed good performance after making a comeback on the national side after a long time,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be played in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

