Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said “much respect” to England captain Ben Stokes after he announced he would be donating his match fees from the three-Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.
In addition to praising Stokes’ charitable gesture, Afridi also gave the England team a warm welcome and wished them all the best.
“Warm welcome to England on their arrival to Pakistan after 17 long years. Much respect to Ben Stokes for this gesture for flood victims, you are a true ambassador of our sport. May others be inspired through this. Looking forward to good cricket during [Pakistan vs England], all the best,” he said on Twitter.
The first Test between the two nations will be played in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
