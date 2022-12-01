Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said “much respect” to England captain Ben Stokes after he announced he would be donating his match fees from the three-Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.

In addition to praising Stokes’ charitable gesture, Afridi also gave the England team a warm welcome and wished them all the best.

“Warm welcome to England on their arrival to Pakistan after 17 long years. Much respect to Ben Stokes for this gesture for flood victims, you are a true ambassador of our sport. May others be inspired through this. Looking forward to good cricket during [Pakistan vs England], all the best,” he said on Twitter.

The first Test between the two nations will be played in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t worry, he will get special attention, James Anderson on Pakistan batsman who’s an important wicket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48127 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300280 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6851 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8553 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2405 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...