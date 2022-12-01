Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England fast bowler James Anderson has said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will get special attention during the three-Test series as everyone knows how important it is to get him out early.

Azam has been in fantastic form throughout the year, even though he has had a few dips here and there.

When it comes to Test cricket in 2022, the 28-year-old has scored 661 runs in five matches, which includes two centuries, at an average of 73.44.

Knowing how dangerous Azam is and the fact that he can pile on the runs, Anderson has the Pakistan skipper in his sights, along with the rest of England’s bowling attack.

“We’re well aware how important a wicket Babar is for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be held in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: I know he’s a fighter, Mohammad Wasim confident Pakistan player dropped for England Test series will come back stronger

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48127 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300280 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6851 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8553 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2836 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2405 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...