Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has warned England to be careful in the upcoming Test series, saying their batsmen will find it difficult to play against him.

The rising star could make his debut in the first Test on December 1 after earning a call-up to the Test squad following his strong performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the seven matches he played for Sindh, the 24-year-old has claimed 43 wickets at an average of 21.95.

Given how he has dominated at the domestic level, Abrar aims to continue this trend in the three Tests against England.

“I will be difficult to play, and then I proved that I am difficult to play,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

