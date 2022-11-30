Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed feels that left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza should have been picked instead of Mohammad Ali for the England Test series.

Both players did well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Ali took 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

As for Hamza, he claimed 16 wickets in four games for Sindh at an average of 24.

Aaqib admitted that he was surprised the selectors decided to select Ali over Hamza, especially considering that Pakistan are without left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is recovering from a knee injury.

“I am surprised to see Mohammad Ali preferred over Mir Hamza,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s three-Test series against England will start on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

