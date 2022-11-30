Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said fast bowler Mohammad Ali’s “numbers speak for his consistency”.

His comments come after Ali was picked for the three-Test series against England.

His call-up stems from his outstanding performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the recently-concluded season, he took 24 wickets in six matches for Central Punjab at an average of 25.54.

In last year’s tournament, the 30-year-old was the highest wicket-taker among all pace bowlers and the second-highest wicket-taker overall behind left-arm spinner Ali Usman. In that season, he finished with 32 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.78.

Having been in dominant form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Wasim said it was time to give Ali a chance to show what he can do in Test cricket.

“Mohammad Ali has shown great patience and control, and his numbers speak for his consistency,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan’s Test series against England will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

