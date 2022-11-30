Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf said he is more than ready to make his Test debut in the upcoming series against England.

Rauf is likely to be given the opportunity to feature in the longest format, especially since Pakistan are without Shaheen Shah Afridi, who leads the pace attack.

The 29-year-old noted that he has been around the Test squad for a few series and is ready to implement what he has learned.

“It is the dream of every player to don a Test cap; I have been with the squad for a while but haven’t made my debut,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If I get a chance and receive my Test cap, I’ll try to implement whatever I have learned. I have been with the squad for the 6-7 series and have some experience. I’ve worked a lot in the nets and will try to execute that in the game.”

Pakistan’s three-Test series against England gets underway on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

