Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam will overcome his recent adversity and become “an even greater player”.
The 28-year-old had a dismal time with the bat in the T20 World Cup as he was limited to 124 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 53, at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
Despite failing to perform, Azam still led his side to the final, where the men in green lost to England by five wickets.
Hayden, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the tournament, acknowledged that more was expected from the talented batsman, but is confident that he will regain his form and start firing on all cylinders once again.
“There’s no question Babar has been under some adversity but that will only make him an even greater player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Next up for Azam and Pakistan will be a three-Test series against England, which will get underway on December 1.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
